 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $431,420

4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $431,420

The desirable Trillium plan is a great open concept home perfect for entertaining. This home offers a beautiful kitchen with a large living room area that is open to the kitchen. Upstairs are 3 additional bedrooms, a full baths, a bonus room. This community just finished construction of its cabana and pool. Just around the corner is Lake Norman, where numerous types of water and nature fun can be enjoyed. This community is perfect for a family that enjoys nearby recreation. Don't miss your opportunity to live in Creek Park!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Restaurant owner shot in face with air rifle dies, NC cops say. 2 relatives charged

Restaurant owner shot in face with air rifle dies, NC cops say. 2 relatives charged

A 60-year-old grandmother died after she was shot in the face with an air rifle, officials said. Now, the woman’s son and grandson are charged in her death, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina. The charges stem from May 6, when deputies reported responding to a home in Hendersonville, roughly 25 miles south of the mountain tourist destination of Asheville. ...