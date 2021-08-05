The Wrightsville is an open concept ranch plan by H&H Homes offering a broad range of optional square footage. This ranch style home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and attached 2 car garage. The entrance of this home opens to an elegant foyer with a tray ceiling guiding you into the open family room. The kitchen is equipped with a large walk in pantry and an eat-at-island with room for four. The casual dining nook is framed by windows offering a lovely view into your backyard. The rest of the main floor living consists of the master suite, the spacious 2nd bedroom with vaulted ceiling, study, full bath, and laundry room. Thoughtfully positioned with privacy in mind, the gorgeous master suite features a stunning trey ceiling. The large master bath boasts an inviting garden tub and separate walk-in shower, dual vanities, and walk in closet. There are few remaining homes in Creek Park! Don't miss out on calling this community your home!
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $433,825
