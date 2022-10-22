 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $439,900

4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $439,900

Here is your chance to own a beautiful new construction home in the Denver neighborhood of Maple Leaf. It boasts 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with just over 2000 square feet and a 2 car garage. It will have a full brick with vinyl accents on the exterior. Inside you will find luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout as well as carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen will come with granite countertops and stainless steel Fridgidaire appliances. Paint color will be "City Loft" by Sherwin-Williams which is very similar to an agreeable grey. This home will likely be complete by mid-December! Property is eligible for USDA financing! No money down! Seller is offering a 2/1 interest rate buydown if you use our preferred lender and attorney. Please ask for flyer detailing this 2/1 rate buydown and schedule your showing today!. Please ask for details and schedule your showing today!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...