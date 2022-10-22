4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $439,900

Here is your chance to own a beautiful new construction home in the Denver neighborhood of Maple Leaf. It boasts 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with just over 2000 square feet and a 2 car garage. It will have a full brick with vinyl accents on the exterior. Inside you will find luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout as well as carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen will come with granite countertops and stainless steel Fridgidaire appliances. Paint color will be "City Loft" by Sherwin-Williams which is very similar to an agreeable grey. This home will likely be complete by mid-December! Property is eligible for USDA financing! No money down! Seller is offering a 2/1 interest rate buydown if you use our preferred lender and attorney. Please ask for flyer detailing this 2/1 rate buydown and schedule your showing today!. Please ask for details and schedule your showing today!