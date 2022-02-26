 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $450,000

This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom built in 2019 is a must see! Home has been very well maintained and is ready for the new owners to move in. Large living room with gas log fireplace open to the kitchen and breakfast area. As you enter the home there is a room to your left that is perfect for an office or first floor playroom. Back yard is fenced in. Sellers added an extra concrete for additional parking space. Killian Creek is adjacent to Verdict Ridge and is the perfect opportunity for you to join the country club for access to a pool and golfing. Located just off Hwy 73 minutes to Hwy 16 for quick access to Lake Norman, or Charlotte.

