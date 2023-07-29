Welcome to this spacious 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home with a large loft and quiet backyard. Step inside to discover an open-concept design seamlessly connecting the kitchen, living, & dining areas, creating a warm & inviting atmosphere for gatherings and creating treasured memories. The kitchen boasts a granite island with storage, granite counters, & a large walk-in pantry. A main-level office with French doors, perfect for working from home. On the upper level, you'll find a generous owner's suite featuring a private bathroom complete with dual vanities, a walk-in shower, and a huge walk-in closet. This location is perfectly situated just minutes from Downtown Denver, Shopping, Fitness, Trail Access, and offers a convenient commute Uptown Charlotte. The neighborhood is currently undergoing the installation of AT&T Fiber, ensuring high-speed internet access. Professional photos will be online by July 25th.