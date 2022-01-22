4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $451,000

Built in 2016, this Denver two-story home offers granite countertops, and a two-car garage.
Thomasville police went to a nursing home Sunday after hearing from residents that some hadn't seen any staff members and that staffers couldn't be reached by phone. They found 2 people dead and 2 in critical condition.
A 19-year-old from Mooresville was charged with statutory rape of a child after he was caught by a parent climbing out of the child’s bedroom …
MOCKSVILLE — A Pennsylvania man is wanted for questioning after a woman was found dead Monday in a room at the Days Inn on Yadkinville Road.
A Mooresville man is facing more than 20 charges that authorities said resulted from an investigation into the sexual assault of a family member.
Just building a traditional snowman wasn’t enough for J.T. Smith, owner of Lake Norman Muay Thai. With help from his son, Harrison, and a stud…
After decades of operating many of Iredell County’s McDonald’s franchises, Mike and Melissa Neader are ready to let the sun set on their time under the golden arches.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 6-12 Lis…
Cases of COVID-19 are soaring due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Dr. Malcolm Symes, a family medicine physician with Lake Norman Me…
As snow and sleet roll across North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper and emergency management officials are scheduled to share an update at noon on i…
Snow fell across Southern Iredell County Sunday. Check out these photos of the scenes.
