Motivated Seller just dropped price to $455,000. Lovely home built in 2021, this functional, open, like-new floor plan in Denver is close and convenient to Lake Norman, grocery stores, restaurants, highways, fitness centers, and healthcare. This home features granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, vinyl plank flooring on the main level, 9 ft ceilings on main, flex room for office/living/guest room, as well as a separate formal dining room.The spacious family room opens to the kitchen, island, breakfast area, and a large walk-in pantry. Walk up to the loft that opens to the bedrooms, the spacious master/primary bedroom suite featuring double sinks and large walk-in closet. Also enjoy the laundry room at the top of the stairs! At this price, this home is a great deal! Check it out!
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $455,000
