Welcome to this 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home w/ a primary bedroom conveniently located on the main level. The open floor plan seamlessly connects various areas of the house, featuring a versatile formal dining room with custom barn doors, perfect for dining or a home office. The kitchen is a standout, boasting pristine white cabinets, subway tile backsplash, granite tops, and black appliances, including a gas cooktop. Pendant and recessed lighting add elegance. It smoothly transitions into the breakfast area and family room, ideal for gatherings. The primary bedroom offers space, a walk-in closet, and a deluxe bath w/ dual sinks and a walk-in shower. Upstairs, a loft suited for movie nights, a playroom, or an office. 3 secondary bedrooms provide comfort & privacy. The finished garage w/ epoxy flooring & metal cabinets is a dream for enthusiasts. Outside, a covered patio, firepit, and vinyl privacy fence creates a perfect space! The extra-wide driveway adds convenience.