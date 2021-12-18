4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $465,000

This is a better than new charming home! Desirable floorplan includes the primary suite down with 2 walk in closets, a stunning primary bath with double vanity, garden tub & walk in shower. Two additional bedrooms and dining room conveniently located on the main level. The open kitchen features a gas cooktop, stainless appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar, ample storage and opens to a light filled great room. Step into your private pavered patio, fire pit and large flat backyard. Upstairs a large flex/bonus room and large bedroom with full bath round out the space. Neighborhood amenities include a clubhouse, pool and playground. Minutes from shopping and restaurants, easy access to Charlotte and 2 miles to a marina on LKN.