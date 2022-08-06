 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $469,900

RARE Single Story Ranch with 4 BEDROOMS & 3 FULL BATHS in Canopy Creek! Modified Grayson floorplan provides open concept living. Family Room features Ceiling Fan & Gas Log FP. Kitchen boasts an Island for Casual Dining adjacent to a dedicated Dining Area. Owner's Suite, privately located at the rear of the home, features ensuite Bath with dual vanity/granite countertops, tiled walk in shower, spacious walk in closet. Two Secondary Bedrooms share Jack & Jill Bath. 4th Bedroom/Bonus tucked away from main traffic areas. Drop Zone in Mud Room with Laundry Room nearby. Whirlpool SS REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER convey. Freshly painted interior is ready for new owners! Lawn maintenance, garbage pickup, resort style community pool/cabana/picnic & grill area, walking trails included in HOA dues! Super energy efficient home with over $46,000 in upgrades! Exceptional Lincoln County schools & low property taxes. Convenient to Hwy 16 Bypass, I-485 & CLT Int'l Airport. Showings begin July 31st!

