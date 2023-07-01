Gorgeous like new home in the Melwood subdivision, close to Lake Norman, shopping centers, dinning, recreation, highways and more. The main level features vinyl plank flooring, a flex room that could be used as an office or living, and a formal dinning room. The family room is open to the breakfast area and large kitchen that includes a grand island and walk-in pantry. The second floor features a very spacious primary bedroom, primary bathroom with a double vanity and walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms and two additional bathrooms along with a laundry room (washer and dryer included). Huge bonus room that could be used as an additional bedroom that includes a walk-in closet and shares the jack and jill bathroom.