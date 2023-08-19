SELLER WILL PAY UP TO $2000 TOWARD CLOSING COSTS OR RATE BUYDOWN WITH AN ACCEPTABLE OFFER Stunningly Spacious Home !!! Awesome opportunity to own this nearly new 4 bedroom 2 1/2 Bath plus an oversized loft home in the desirable Creek Park Subdivision. Built in 2022 this Home features an Amazing Chef's kitchen with all the bells and whistles. Quartz countertops, oversized island, SS appliances gas stove, double oven, microwave. Need I say more? Huge Owner's Suite on the Main level complete with tray ceilings , walk in closet plus double vanity and tiled shower in the En Suite bathroom. As an added bonus Levelor cellular blinds throughout, Epoxy garage floors. Absolutely Beautiful down to the details with wrought iron balusters. Did I mention the big backyard? Short 20 minute commute to Charlotte Douglas International Airport. This is THE ONE