4 bedroom, 2.5 bath PRIMARY bedroom on main level. This open floor plan features a formal dining room w/ custom barn doors ( can also be used as an office as shown) Beautiful extended kitchen features white cabinets, subway tile backsplash, granite countertops, black appliances w/gas cooktop and pendant lighting! Recessed can lighting throughout ! Kitchen flows into breakfast area and family room.... Plenty of space to entertain family and friends! Spacious primary bedroom w/ walk in closet & deluxe bath ( dual sinks, walk in shower w/seat & linen closet) Walk up to second level and enjoy a loft area perfect for movie nights/playroom/ secondary office or whatever your lifestyle calls for! 3 nice size secondary bedrooms ...... Finished garage w/ epoxy flooring, insulated door and metal cabinets perfect for the garage enthusiast! Enjoy your evenings in your backyard that features a covered back patio, firepit and vinyl privacy fence!!! Extra wide driveway as well.