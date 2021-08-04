4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $489,900

2 story home with a full basement located in Smithstone. Enjoy the outdoors on the covered "rocking chair" front porch naturally shaded. The foyer area welcomes you into the home with an executive style office to the left with custom built-in's and formal dining to the right with a tray ceiling. Pass forward through the family room w/ gas logs fireplace which is overlooked from the kitchen w/new Quartz counter tops and Tile backsplash. The kitchen offers an "eat-at" bar & breakfast eat-in area with the laundry room & half bath close by. A sunroom is located close to the family room and accesses the back deck. The upper level features the Master bedroom which is oversized with a tray ceiling and master bathroom featuring double vanity sinks, walk-in closet and separate tub & shower. Bedrooms 2, 3, & 4 share a full hall bathroom and are also located upstairs. The walk out basement has a den area, full bath, potential 2nd kitchen & a 5th room currently being used as a bedroom.