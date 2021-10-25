4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $499,000

Serenity... that's how you feel at this custom ranch. From the moment you walk in the front door you see the stunning backyard through the French doors. The gorgeous kitchen has all of the details you never knew you needed: Kitchen-aid appliances, leathered granite, lighted glass cabinets, soft close drawers and doors, plus hidden toe kick storage and island cabinets. Beautiful hardwood floors in the main living areas, massive windows overlooking the koi pond and mature landscaping with drip irrigation and perennial gardens. The covered porch has phantom screens and beautiful stained wood bead board ceilings with cove lighting. Custom closets in every room. Only a short walk or golf cart ride to the Windy Pines Lake Norman access area boasting a boat ramp, sandy beach, swimming area with deck and picnic tables just for residents. The details go on and on... don't miss out on your opportunity to see this home.