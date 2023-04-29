Beautiful must-see home in Villages of Denver! Great curb appeal, peaceful covered front porch, & 3-car garage! Foyer leads to spacious main level w/ open floor plan & tons of natural light throughout! Large, open great room features gorgeous stone-accent fireplace. Kitchen features granite counters, large island w/ breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, & sunny dining area! Guest suite, full bathroom, & office w/ French doors complete main level. Owners suite features tray ceiling & dual walk-in closets! En-suite bathroom includes dual vanities & tiled walk-in shower! Spacious secondary bedrooms, bathroom, & large loft complete upper level. Fully finished basement w/ walk out access features huge family room & full bathroom! Large fenced-in yard, deck & patio w/ built-in fireplace perfect for relaxing, grilling, & entertaining! Great Denver location close to schools, shopping, restaurants, & parks! Easy access to Hwy 16.