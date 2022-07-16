4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $521,696

Welcome to Westport! Come enjoy your new construction, to-be-built Norman plan by Caruso homes (www.carusohomes.com) in an amenity rich waterfront community. This well thought out design offers an open kitchen to family room with a spacious eating area. Find an abundance of storage options including a drop zone, an array of closets, and large utility room on main level. Retire upstairs in your primary suite, including an en- suite large soaking tub and walk-in shower. Enjoy the other three bedrooms to accommodate growing families or remote workspaces. The expansive loft area can be utilized for a game room, a 2nd family room, or whatever else may suit your needs. Other options include a 3rd full bath at bedroom 4, as well as a 3rd floor option! Or choose from other plans and options available to see at (www.carusohomes.com) Contact builder representative for more information as photos are representative only and may or may not include features of to be built home.