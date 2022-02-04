One owner one level ranch style home in Verdict Ridge. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has been meticulously maintained and features an open floor plan, hardwoods, surround sound system, recently replaced Trane premium HVAC system, and recently replaced kitchen appliances. Outside the home features a $15,000 Leaf gutter guard system, complete in ground irrigation system with separate meter and a covered enclosed screen porch for enjoying the outdoors. The floorplan though is really what sets this house apart as it boats a beautiful open design yet features many rooms for the family that needs extra rooms for guests, play rooms, formal living, offices, dinner parties, or family gatherings. All appliances remain in this truly turn key home. Call Chris Spencer Realty Executives 828 320 621
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $529,900
