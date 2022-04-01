 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $590,000

4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $590,000

THE SELLER HAS ACCEPTED AN OFFER. WAITING ON SIGNATURES !!! STOP SCROLLING !! Check out this hidden gem in Denver. Located in Denver this home sits on the 11th Fairway of Westport Golf Course. Relax with the family on the front porch or watch golfers pass by on the back porch. Here are a few of the hidden features this home offers: Separate HVAC units for the main and upper floor, 9'0 ceilings, formal and informal areas, a walk-in shower in the primary bath, and an automatic sprinkler system. The current owners of this home have maintained this home and it shows. You have to see this home to appreciate its beauty and value.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular