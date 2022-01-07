4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $595,000

Welcome home to this modernized two story brick home in the well sought after community of Verdict Ridge. This home has a recently updated kitchen that features a gas range, quartz countertops and two spacious pantries. Enjoy the outdoors with the screened in porch and paver patio featuring a fire pit and built in grill. Inside you will love how this home offers first floor living with the primary bedroom and bathroom located on the main floor as well as the laundry room with a drop zone, home office, half bath, and dining room. Beautiful two story family room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace, with a cedar mantle and built in book cases. Upstairs you will find three spacious bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a large bonus room perfect for sports and movies. Verdict Ridge is a premier golf community with optional membership available for social amenities including outdoor pool, tennis courts, fitness center, bistro, and social events.