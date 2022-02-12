Welcome to paradise! Work & play without leaving your home! Main level has fantastic kitchen with granite countertops, center island, gas stove and is open to the family room and breakfast room. Just off of the breakfast room is a screened porch overlooking the heated in ground pool. Office & dining room are in front of home as you walk in to the left. 3 large bedrooms upstairs with fantastic closet space and a large loft area. The lower level has an additional family/rec room, bedroom, full bath and large storage area. Unfinished room on lower level that owners use as an addition sleeping area for guests. Basement walks out to a covered patio and inviting cabana. The outside features a shuffle board court, 14X28 inground heated pool, fire pit and hot tub. Resort style living without leaving your home! Seller desires June closing or lease back option until closing.
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $599,000
