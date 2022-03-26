4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $599,990

Beautiful welcoming home with open floor plan and finished walk-out basement. Plenty of upgrades! Backs up to woods. Roomy front porch, 4 bedrooms, flex room, spacious loft, deck, fully finished basement with full bath and large storage space! Guest suite on the main floor. Inviting kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large island, upgraded cabinets with drawers, and beautiful under cabinet lights. Master bedroom with tray ceiling, two large walk-in closets. Luxury master bath with dual wall showers. Washer/Dryer included. Attic with ample space. Recess LED lights throughout the home and garage. Nest Thermostats. Security system hardware installed. 2 car front-load garage with side door. Extra-wide driveway. In-ground irrigation system.