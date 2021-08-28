 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $605,025

New construction LKN area! Enter this Craftsman Style home thru its large front porch, move past the foyer into the into the Chefs Kitchen w/island and SS appliance package. Other features a 2-car garage side load, granite throughout and a large Owners Suite with his & hers WIC's and Free Standing Tub option. The upper floor features additional bedrooms and loft area Harbor Oaks in Denver, NC boasts great schools and an easy commute to Charlotte.

