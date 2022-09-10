 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $615,000

Covington at Lake Norman is a beautiful community in up and coming Denver, NC. This spacious floorplan has a large master with sitting room and walk in closets, granite countertops and tile in all baths, hardwoods throughout first floor. Spacious kitchen with butler's pantry and large walk-in pantry. Feels like home when you walk into the door!

