Stately home in the desirable Verdict Ridge community, a fantastic place to live and play in Denver. With tennis, swimming, golf, and a club that offers amenities, activities, and events, this neighborhood has something for everyone. Imagine having your morning coffee on the large outdoor patio by the stone fire pit as you overlook the 7th hole on the beautiful fairway. Inside you’ll enjoy relaxing or entertaining in the bonus entertainment area upstairs or by the wet bar downstairs. Take advantage of low Lincoln County taxes. And even though you’ll feel like you’re tucked away in the serene setting of this gorgeous golf community, you’ll be in close proximity to Hwy 16/73, with easy access to the airport, Charlotte, Huntersville, and Lake Norman.
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $625,000
One man is dead after a shooting at Magla Park on Wednesday night, according to the town of Mooresville.
The Mooresville Police Department identified the man killed in Magla Park on Wednesday as Jacob Dean Koury, 23, of Cornelius.
I was driving over my favorite spot on my favorite bridge at my favorite time of day, heading into the heart of one of my favorite towns, Moor…
One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night at Magla Park, according to the town of Mooresville.
The Mooresville Police Department arrested two people and a warrant was issued for a juvenile in connection with the shooting death of a man at Magla Park.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 5-11. Li…
Mooresville Graded School District Superintendent Stephen Mauney addressed mounting COVID-19 concerns during a highly-charged Board of Educati…
Kimberly Morse was rewarded by the American Red Cross for saving the life of a Lake Norman High School student three years ago.
A stop for a traffic violation led to the arrest of a Mooresville man on drug charges.
The Mooresville Golf Club Championship was held last weekend.