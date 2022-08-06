4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $630,000

Beautiful ALL brick home with custom features such as 10' ceilings, Site Finished Hardwood floors on the entire first floor, 8 ft doors, Coffered Ceiling in family room with Stacked Stone Fireplace that has a stained cedar mantle, huge Granite island, 42" tall cabinets, drawers w Soft close and Pull-out drawers in lower cabinets. Primary BR & lovely Bath w soaking tub, separate tiled shower, ample closet, & separate water closet for privacy. Two additional BR's and separate office. Flex space for Formal Living or Dining room currently being used as a Piano room. Elevated deck off the Family Room that is very private. Upstairs has a Loft, BR#4, BA, & Bonus room (would make a great Home Theater Room). The oversized 3 car garage allows for extra storage. And speaking of storage, the crawl space is so huge you can stand up in it! Full Yard Irrigation w NO water bill. Conveniently located 5 miles to Highway 16 for quick access to Uptown or Charlotte Airport. Schedule your appointment today!