4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $644,700

Located in exclusive VERDICT RIDGE Subdivision. GOLF COURSE Community. Features: Updated Gourmet Kitchen with modern granite counter tops, Island, and separate Breakfast/Coffee/Wine Bar (2020),SS Appliances and GAS STOVE! Large Primary Suite w/Luxury Plank Flooring, Trey Ceiling, Gas Fireplace, Dual Walk-in Closets, Primary Ensuite Bath features Garden Tub, Tile Shower, Dual Sinks & Vanities. Large 2-story Great Room with gas fireplace(used as large country eat-in-kitchen) Separate Media/Great Room that leads to 4-season Sunroom that leads to large deck overlooking 7th fairway of Verdict Ridge Golf Course. Exceptional main level floor plan. Separate Main Level Private Office located off 2-story foyer of front entrance. Quiet Cul-de-sac location. Pride of ownership is evident throughout entire home. New windows(2019),new front and interior doors(2020),new Luxury Plank Flooring throughout except for secondary bedrooms have carpet(2021). CALL LISTING AGENT for ENTIRE LIST of UPDATES. A must see!