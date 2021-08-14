 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $650,000

4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $650,000

4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $650,000

This is your chance to own a custom home in a desirable Denver location with deeded boatslip. A rare find. One step inside and you will fall in love with the open floor plan, wood flooring, gourmet kitchen and custom fireplace with pebble marble and shiplap. The designer kitchen is beautifully appointed and sure to impress. White floor to ceiling custom cabinetry, granite and leathered granite countertops, spacious island open to great room. Upper level features a bonus room, bedroom and full bath! The covered porch is a "wow" element of the home overlooking the private, wooded backyard.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), July 29-Aug. 4
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), July 29-Aug. 4

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 29-Aug. 4. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics