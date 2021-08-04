4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $650,000

Stately home in the desirable Verdict Ridge community, a fantastic place to live and play in Denver. With tennis, swimming, golf, and a club that offers amenities, activities, and events, this neighborhood has something for everyone. Imagine having your morning coffee on the large outdoor patio by the stone fire pit as you overlook the 7th hole on the beautiful fairway. Inside you’ll enjoy relaxing or entertaining in the bonus entertainment area upstairs or by the wet bar downstairs. Take advantage of low Lincoln County taxes. And even though you’ll feel like you’re tucked away in the serene setting of this gorgeous golf community, you’ll be in close proximity to Hwy 16/73, with easy access to the airport, Charlotte, Huntersville, and Lake Norman.