4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $650,215

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath floor plan with Guest Suite on the main level in the desirable Fox Chase Community. Walk past the front porch, thru the foyer in the Gourmet kitchen and into the Great Room. Featuring Stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and walk -in pantry. Master Suite Features large super shower and his & hers walk-in closet. Upstairs features 2 additional bedrooms and a loft. Close to shopping and easy commute to Charlotte. This home is considered a spec home and no changes can be made. Very well appointed home with upgraded Quartz counter tops.