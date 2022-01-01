Check out this proposed traditional ranch plan in the beautiful gated Harbor Oaks community. This home will feature a 2 car side load garage with Utility garage adder. Walk past the covered front porch passed the formal dining room and into the gourmet kitchen featuring separate cook top and wall oven. Home features a large master suite with Free-standing tub and Tiled Shower with his/her walk in closets. Home includes 3 additional bedrooms and French doors leading to a enlarged rear porch.
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $669,825
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 16-22. L…
Mooresville’s Keshaun Black was dreaming of going to Oregon to continue his athletic career in track and field.
The man was arrested on Christmas Eve after he was discharged from a local hospital. According to a police report, a doctor said the man was coherent and capable of walking and standing when he was discharged, but that he was "playing games" when he refused to get out of bed.
- Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — A lawsuit by an American who claims Prince Andrew sexually abused her when she was 17 might have to be thrown out because she no longer lives in the U.S., lawyers for the Prince said in a court filing Tuesday.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 23-29. L…
Virginia State Police have released more details on a Christmas Eve crash in Nelson County that led to the death of an 8-year-old girl.
The Lake Norman Shrine Club will be picking up Christmas trees Dec. 27 through Jan. 8 and the trees will be dropped in Lake Norman to enhance …
CHARLOTTE— The Carolina Panthers have sent all of their players home from Bank of America Stadium after six more players tested positive for C…
- Updated
The tornadoes that ravaged Kentucky on Dec. 10 came unexpectedly, leaving many unprepared for the storm itself and the devastation that followed.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 8-14. For more information regarding specific plots of…