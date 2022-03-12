4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $675,000

Beautiful Craftsman Style Home on 1.69 acres in beautiful Fox Chase Community. A 2 Story home with a 3 car garage situated on a wooded lot. A gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 6 burner gas cooktop, butler.s pantry and an island for entertaining. Great Room features a gas fireplace with 8 ft sliding glass doors leads to the covered deck that is perfect for entertaining. The main level has 9 ft ceiling with 8 ft doors, a dining room, breakfast area and a guest bedroom with a full bath. Upper level has 3 bedrooms with 2 baths, loft area and laundry room. Primary bedroom has a large shower with 2 vanities and his and her walk-in-closets. All baths have granite with tile floors. This is a must see because this home will not be on the market long. Do not follow GPS ..continue on Campground Rd to R into Fox Chase