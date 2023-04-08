This exquisite custom-built home is the perfect blend of luxury and comfort, but the real showstopper is the backyard entertainment - Gas-Heated Gunite Saltwater pool with PebbleTec and waterfall feature, perfect for fun sunny gatherings & a welcoming gas fire pit for socializing on cozy nights. The low-maintenance Trex® deck is the ideal spot for outdoor dining. As you step inside, you'll be blown away by the attention to detail, from the tall great room ceilings and custom trim to the fireplace and built-ins. The open floorplan gives you a split 3-bedroom layout. The kitchen is a chef's delight, complete with a breakfast bar, granite counters, stylish tile backsplash and stainless appliances. Upstairs you'll find a 2nd primary w/full bath-great for guests OR use it as a bonus! Located in a smaller quiet neighborhood in the heart of Denver near Lake Norman- you can quickly get to the places you love. This house has it all - come see it for yourself and make it your forever home!