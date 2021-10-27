A beautiful home in the Norman Pointe subdivision. You will enjoy the this wonderfully laid out full brick ranch with a walkout basement , a show stopping kitchen to enjoy . The home is very well maintained and offers too many details and upgrades to list , including a wired in backup Kohler Generator, All SS Appliances , tankless water heater , Radiant floor heat in Master Bath , LeafFilter Gutters with a lifetime warranty and home is all LED lighting ( See Upgrade and Features in Attachment ). Enjoy the gas plumbed fire pit on the bottom deck patio , and look across the private road that dead ends with homes sitting on Lake Norman. The back is finished out with stone walkway and accented with river rock. You will not be disappointed in this magnificent home.. Sure to not last long.
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $710,000
