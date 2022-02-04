4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $710,000

New Construction in Denver, NC by Evolution Premier Builders! Everette Model located just minutes from Birkdale Village, Shopping, Local Eateries & HWY 73. Primary Bedroom on Main Level & Spa Like Outdoor Living Are. Open Floor Plan that offers 4 bedrooms with 3.5 baths, Oversized 2 car Garage with Decorative Door, Tons of Natural Light, Gourmet Chefs Kitchen with High Profile Stainless Appliances and Italian Carrara Marble Counters & Granite throughout bathrooms! Site Finished Hardwoods & Tile Flooring, Custom Reclaimed Beams, Coffered Ceiling, Stairwell Lighting, Custom Cabinetry, Custom Drop Zone with Built Ins, Walk In Pantry and Closets. Incredible Open Floor Concept with Luxurious Oil Rubbed Bronze Finishing. Another Pristine Custom Home built by Evolution Builders! Projected finish date of November 15, 2022. Call LA at 704-299-0969 for details.
