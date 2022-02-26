4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $715,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Construction in Denver, NC by Evolution Premier Builders! Large .84 Acre Lot that boasts Heavy Woods. Offering 4 bedrooms with 4.5 baths, Over-sized 2 Car Garage with Decorative Door, Tons of Natural Light, Gourmet Chefs Kitchen with High Profile Stainless Appliances and Italian Carrara Marble Counters & Granite throughout bathrooms! Site Finished Hardwoods & Tile Flooring, Custom Reclaimed Beams, Coffered Ceiling, Custom Cabinetry, Stairwell Lighting, Custom Drop Zone with Built Ins, Walk In Pantry and Closets & Bedroom Located on Lower Level. Incredible Open Floor Concept with Luxurious Oil Rubbed Bronze Finishings. Extensive Craftsman Millwork with Five Panel Interior Doors throughout. High efficiency split level HVAC systems includes Honeywell Wifi Smart Phone Thermostats with Geofencing Capability. Enjoy Wooded View from Rear Deck with 10’x8’ Expansive Patio Sliding Doors and Large Covered Rocking Chair Front Porch! Completion date of 11/15/2022. Call Listing agent at 704-299-0969 for more details.

