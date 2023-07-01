Welcome to Killians Pointe in Denver, NC, where luxury & comfort unite in this stunning semi-custom home. Nestled in a desirable neighborhood, this home offers an exceptional living experience w/ upgraded features & community amenities. Upon entry, you're greeted by a spacious foyer that leads you to the heart of the home. An open floor plan seamlessly connects the living, dining, & kitchen areas, creating an inviting atmosphere for both entertaining & everyday living. The kitchen is perfect for your chef-inspired moments, boasting sleek granite countertops, a large center island w/a breakfast bar, & top-of-the-line fingerprint resistant appliances. Retreat to your tranquil owner's suite w/ a large bath & walk-in closet. Upstairs you'll find 3BR | 2BA & a large bonus/media room. Step out to the enclosed sunroom w/ wood burning stove for year-round enjoyment. Beautifully landscaped backyard w/ a hardscape patio. Enjoy the energy-saving benefits of this solar-powered home!