Beautiful custom full brick home. Home has 4 full baths, tax records getting updated. Spacious open floor plan, with on site hardwoods throughout main floor. Ktchn has S/S appliances, gas cooktop, granite counter tops, limestone back splash, brkfst bar & spacious brkfst area. Great rm with gas log burning fp, surrounded by custom built-ins, surround sound, walk out & enjoy outdoor cooking area with pergola & outdoor fp. Gorgeous office w/hardwoods & has custom built-ins. Large primary bedrm & bath with over sized walk in closet with custom closet system. Two spacious bedrms sharing a Jack & Jill bath & bonus room with full bath. New heat system in 2017 and new AC in 2019. Seller will remove chairlift on stairway and replace with new carpet. Lincoln County taxes & a great location near Birkdale, Hwy 16 & Note, there is a fourth full bath and county is correcting on tax records, should be updated by the end of the month.
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Iredell County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identity of man who died in a house fire on Tuesday as Walter Christie.
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved an economic incentive agreement to Battle Copacking, Inc. for the const…
- Updated
An investigation into a fire that claimed one life Tuesday is underway.
Harbor Freight plans to hire up to 30 people as it opens its Statesville location later this spring.
- Updated
Pictures from a home security system led to the arrest of a Mooresville man on breaking and entering and larceny charges.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 30-Jan.5…
Looking around the cafeteria at South Iredell High School, Will Vuk had a revelation that might elude many high schoolers. He noticed that the…
Today, The Tribune continues its 18th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newsp…
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 26-Jan. 1.
From an early age, Parks Cornelius discovered the value of hard work and helping others, and those traits have been a part of his character al…