WELCOME HOME to this pristine, full brick home, 4 bedrooms, 3 full bath, bonus room upstairs & flex space downstairs, 3-car garage, back deck, and a fire pit. ALL OF THIS + 1 ACRE OF LAND! Located in the desirable community of Willow Farms. Enter this home & make your way past a spacious office & formal dining room as you arrive to the great room. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. In the kitchen you will find a large island, plenty of counter space & many upgrades. The living room boasts tall ceilings, lots of natural light and a gas fireplace. The flex space downstairs has endless possibilities & is sure to fit your needs! Making your way upstairs, you have an over-sized bonus room, 3 bedrooms & the primary suite. A full hall bath with a tub/shower combo & granite countertops. The primary suite is jaw dropping, a massive room! Primary bath has a double sink vanity, granite countertops, a garden tub, shower & huge walk-in closet. Community pool, playground & rec area