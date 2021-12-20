Beautiful custom full brick home. Spacious open floor plan, with on site hardwoods throughout main floor. Ktch has S/S appliances, gas cooktop, granite counter tops, limestone back splash, breakfast bar and spacious breakfast area. Great rm with gas log burning fireplace, surrounded by custom built-ins, surround sound, walk out and enjoy outdoor cooking area with pergola & outdoor fireplace. Gorgeous office with hardwoods and has custom built-ins. Large primary bedroom & bath with over sized walk in closet with custom closet system. Two spacious bedrooms sharing a Jack and Jill bath and bonus room with full bath. New heat system in 2017 and new AC in 2019. Lincoln County taxes & a great location near Birkdale, Hwy 16 & Southlake Christian! Note, there is a fourth full bath and county is correcting on tax records, should be updated by the end of the month.
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $750,000
