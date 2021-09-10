Dreaming of a mini farm at Lake Norman? Here's your chance! Located in the North Lincoln High School district & just a short way from a public boat ramp, this beautiful home has it all, including a large detached garage with water & electric that has upstairs storage & lots of potential. Horses & farm animals are welcome. No HOA or deed restrictions on subdividing. Master on the main & lots of natural lighting. Kitchen features white cabinets & appliances with Corian counters and eat-at bar. Truly an entertainer's delight in the upstairs bonus room with media area. Lots of additional room in the finished walkout basement. Imagine relaxing on the large "L" shape front porch, back porch & lower level area under the poly wood deck. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants & quick access to Charlotte & the airport with great Lincoln County school options. Public ramp down Burton road.
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $775,000
