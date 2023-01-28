 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $785,000

4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $785,000

Another Luxury New Build by Evolution Premier Properties located in Popular Denver, NC. Architectural Design by Don Gardner. The Everette Model sits on an Oversized .66 Acre lot with Mature Trees for Privacy! Primary Bedroom on Main Level! Open Floor Plan that offers 4 bedrooms with 3.5 baths, Oversized 2 car Garage with Decorative Door, Gourmet Chefs Kitchen with THOR Stainless Appliances and Italian Carrara Marble Counters! Wine Fridge w Custom Wine Rack, Site Finished Hardwoods & Tile Flooring, Custom Reclaimed Beams, Tray & Coffered Ceilings, Stairwell Lighting, Custom Cabinetry, Walk In Pantry and Closets. Primary Bath features a Free-Standing Tub & Frameless Glass Shower. This is the Last Pristine Home by Evolution Premier Builders in the Maple Leaf Neighborhood! Don't wait to make a Lifetime Investment as this New Build Home is Ready for a Lucky Buyer to call it Home! Enjoy the Lake Life & Abundant Outdoor Activities that Denver, NC has to Offer!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dean Baker: Biden has earned a solid 'A' halfway through term

Dean Baker: Biden has earned a solid 'A' halfway through term

At the midpoint of President Joe Biden’s first term, he deserves a solid “A” for turning the economy around, getting the pandemic and inflation under control, and encouraging a rapid transition to clean energy. No president since Lyndon Johnson has as much to show for his first two years in office. Unlike Johnson, Biden managed to push key legislation with a tiny majority in the House and the thinnest possible margin in the Senate.