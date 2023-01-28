4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $785,000

Another Luxury New Build by Evolution Premier Properties located in Popular Denver, NC. Architectural Design by Don Gardner. The Everette Model sits on an Oversized .66 Acre lot with Mature Trees for Privacy! Primary Bedroom on Main Level! Open Floor Plan that offers 4 bedrooms with 3.5 baths, Oversized 2 car Garage with Decorative Door, Gourmet Chefs Kitchen with THOR Stainless Appliances and Italian Carrara Marble Counters! Wine Fridge w Custom Wine Rack, Site Finished Hardwoods & Tile Flooring, Custom Reclaimed Beams, Tray & Coffered Ceilings, Stairwell Lighting, Custom Cabinetry, Walk In Pantry and Closets. Primary Bath features a Free-Standing Tub & Frameless Glass Shower. This is the Last Pristine Home by Evolution Premier Builders in the Maple Leaf Neighborhood! Don't wait to make a Lifetime Investment as this New Build Home is Ready for a Lucky Buyer to call it Home! Enjoy the Lake Life & Abundant Outdoor Activities that Denver, NC has to Offer!