New Construction in a great neighborhood in Denver, NC by Evolution Premier Builders! Architectural Design by Don Gardner. The Everette Model sits on an Oversized .66 Acre lot with Mature Trees for Privacy! See photos for exact finishes & fixtures of proposed home. Primary Bedroom on Main Level! Open Floor Plan that offers 4 bedrooms with 3.5 baths, Oversized 2 car Garage with Decorative Door, Gourmet Chefs Kitchen with THOR Stainless Appliances and Italian Carrara Marble Counters! Site Finished Hardwoods & Tile Flooring, Custom Reclaimed Beams, Tray & Coffered Ceilings, Stairwell Lighting, Custom Cabinetry, Custom Drop Zone with Built Ins, Walk In Pantry and Closets. Incredible Open Floor Concept. Another Pristine Custom Home built by Evolution Builders! Projected finish date of 2/28/2023.
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $797,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Mooresville man is accused of placing hidden cameras disguised as smoke detectors in a home.
A Mooresville woman died in a crash Thursday on River Highway.
A 27-year-old Mooresville man died in a crash Thursday on Timber Road near the intersection of Shearers Road.
Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the Iredell County Board of Commissioners seats with a series of qu…
Michael McGuire was underground when a photo of him and his son went viral. Here's his reaction to his newfound fame.
Lakeshore Middle outlasted previously-unbeaten West Iredell Middle (6-1) to win the Iredell-Statesville Schools Middle School Super Tuesday ch…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 6-14. For more information regarding specific plots of…
Town of Mooresville Arts & Events recently announced that the “Our Town Stage” indoor concert series will kick-off this season with the Ve…
Former nurse charged with murder of two patients, attempted murder of a third at Winston-Salem hospital
Lethal doses of insulin killed two women, and the nurse responsible attempted to kill a third, said Forsyth DA Jim O'Neill.
A Mooresville man has been arrested in connection with a rape and attempted murder that occurred 38 years ago in Missouri.