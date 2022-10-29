4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $797,500

New Construction in a great neighborhood in Denver, NC by Evolution Premier Builders! Architectural Design by Don Gardner. The Everette Model sits on an Oversized .66 Acre lot with Mature Trees for Privacy! See photos for exact finishes & fixtures of proposed home. Primary Bedroom on Main Level! Open Floor Plan that offers 4 bedrooms with 3.5 baths, Oversized 2 car Garage with Decorative Door, Gourmet Chefs Kitchen with THOR Stainless Appliances and Italian Carrara Marble Counters! Site Finished Hardwoods & Tile Flooring, Custom Reclaimed Beams, Tray & Coffered Ceilings, Stairwell Lighting, Custom Cabinetry, Custom Drop Zone with Built Ins, Walk In Pantry and Closets. Incredible Open Floor Concept. Another Pristine Custom Home built by Evolution Builders! Projected finish date of 2/28/2023.