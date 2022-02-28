WATERFRONT in Westport!!! If a private dock, lake views and entertaining space inside and out are what you are looking for, look no further! Located on a quiet Lake Norman cove, just minutes to main channel, home features an open floorplan with large center island, gorgeous wood cabinets, granite countertops and spacious living and dining areas. Two fireplaces! Lower level boasts large bar and rec area perfect for a billiard table, big screen tv, and more! Two nice sized bedrooms up, two down. Extensive multi level decking with lovely lake views, salt water hot tub, and fenced yard (with room for a pool!) are perfect for outdoor gatherings. Level access to deeded boat slip/dock. With no HOA, this home is also a great VRBO/Airbnb investment oppty. Desirable Lincoln county schools, quick drive to Uptown Charlotte, airport, shopping and restaurants. Westport Golf and Westport Swim and Tennis memberships available as is optional membership to Westport Community Assoc.
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $829,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Mooresville teen was arrested after an investigation regarding child pornography, the Mooresville Police Department reported in a news release.
- Updated
A fire Monday evening destroyed a Mooresville home but no injuries were reported.
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 17-23. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
On Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump sat down with radio hosts Clay Travis and Buck Sexton for an extended interview, touching on topics like the current situation between Russia and Ukraine. Here's that and more trending topics.
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in its search for a person of interest in a homicide investigation.
- Updated
The Mooresville Performing Arts Center was full of hustle and bustle, chatter, adjusting costumes, and the warming up of instruments as the Mo…
In 2014, the mother was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. After going through treatment in 2020, she received the all-clear to have children.
- Updated
The city of Hickory has released three videos showing the collapse of the City Walk arches. The arches fell on Friday.
The research, carried out by scientists from the University of Oxford's Big Data Institute, combines human genomes from a variety of sources to better understand human history and evolution.