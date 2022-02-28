4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $829,000

WATERFRONT in Westport!!! If a private dock, lake views and entertaining space inside and out are what you are looking for, look no further! Located on a quiet Lake Norman cove, just minutes to main channel, home features an open floorplan with large center island, gorgeous wood cabinets, granite countertops and spacious living and dining areas. Two fireplaces! Lower level boasts large bar and rec area perfect for a billiard table, big screen tv, and more! Two nice sized bedrooms up, two down. Extensive multi level decking with lovely lake views, salt water hot tub, and fenced yard (with room for a pool!) are perfect for outdoor gatherings. Level access to deeded boat slip/dock. With no HOA, this home is also a great VRBO/Airbnb investment oppty. Desirable Lincoln county schools, quick drive to Uptown Charlotte, airport, shopping and restaurants. Westport Golf and Westport Swim and Tennis memberships available as is optional membership to Westport Community Assoc.