Rare opportunity in the sought after gated community of James Plantation! Only 3-years old, this beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 3-1/2 baths with a large bonus room and additional office. Master on main, with a spa-like master bath including heated floors, freestanding tub, and frameless glass shower. 10’ foot ceilings, 2 story great room, 8’ solid core doors, 4 separate HVAC zones, hardwoods throughout main floor. Too many upgrades to mention! Custom cabinets with 2.5" custom quartz counters and glass tile backsplash. Kitchen island with farm sink. Shiplap foyer and kitchen ceiling along with 2 story stone fireplace framed with cedar shelves. 400+ sq ft covered back deck, full irrigation, painted & sealed driveway/walkways, oversized 3 car epoxy floor garage. This home is unlike the others! +/- 1 acre corner lot with tons of privacy and a paver patio with fireplace. Amazing location only 2 min from Hwy 16.
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $849,000
