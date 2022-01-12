Get ready to fall in love with this very spacious home with views of Lake Norman! The rocking chair front porch is perfect for those warm summer nights. Crown molding and archways throughout accent this beautiful home. The kitchen features granite, SS appliances, wine cooler and opens to the formal dining room. The oversized 2-car garage is tall enough to install a lift. The main floor master has a tray ceiling and huge walk-in closet while the bathroom has dual sinks, vanity, jacuzzi tub and tons of storage. The covered porch is perfect for entertaining and for spending hot days around the in-ground salt water pool. Upstairs features 3 large bedrooms and spacious loft area with access to the balcony that overlooks the back yard. TWO bonus rooms are ready for you to turn into a game room, movie theater, man/woman cave, bedrooms or whatever you desire! The unfinished/insulated walk-in attic can be turned into additional living area. Don’t miss this opportunity to call this home yours!
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved an economic incentive agreement to Battle Copacking, Inc. for the const…
- Updated
An investigation into a fire that claimed one life Tuesday is underway.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 30-Jan.5…
- Updated
A Mooresville student was injured this afternoon when he made contact with electric power lines that were downed by recent storms.
Looking around the cafeteria at South Iredell High School, Will Vuk had a revelation that might elude many high schoolers. He noticed that the…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
- Updated
While we all strive to return to normalcy, we cannot ignore what is happening within our nation’s health systems and communities. We frequently find ourselves asking, “How much longer can this pandemic last?”
- Updated
Pictures from a home security system led to the arrest of a Mooresville man on breaking and entering and larceny charges.
Today, The Tribune continues its 18th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newsp…
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 26-Jan. 1.