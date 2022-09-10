4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $895,000

New construction resale in very desirable Harbor Oaks community. Enter this Craftsman style home through its inviting front porch, move past the foyer into the 2 story great room which opens into the Chef's kitchen with extended quartz island, stainless steel appliance package. Other features: 2 car side load garage and third car utility garage, Owners suite featuring french doors leading to extended deck. Owners bath includes shower and freestanding tub. Upper floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a loft area.