4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $975,000

Your little bit of paradise. Upstairs boasts a massive master suite w/separate bathrooms, one w/updated jetted tub and the other w/large stand alone shower. The kitchen has been completed updated w/ GE Monogram appliances, quartz countertops, marble backsplash, bar arear w/wine cooler, and the window box gives you a perfect view of the lake.Generous size laundry room and two additional bedrooms & another bath up. Downstairs is over 1100 sq. ft of finished living space w/bedroom, bath, office & additional game room, living room, whatever you'd like it to be.Downstairs there is an 864 ft separate garage for a golf cart and workshop area and 888 sq. ft of patio space. Beautifully manicured yard leads to the real gem w/ a newly redone covered boat house w/ lift and over 300 ft of waterfront to enjoy! But wait there's more! This house has an additional separate 333 sq. ft cottage that can be used for whatever you'd like. Roof is brand new 2021, HVAC 3 years old. Come enjoy the lake life!