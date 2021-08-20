To be built beautiful custom home by Legacy Builders of the Carolinas, a division of WHC Construction. This modern farmhouse plan is a warm mix of function and style. This home features 4 bedrooms with 4 full baths and 1 half bath. The open floor plan has a large family room with gas fireplace, kitchen with walk-in pantry and large island. Off of the kitchen is a spacious dinning room. The main floor also includes the master bedroom and bath with walk-in closet, and a full size laundry room. Sliding glass doors lead to a huge screened in porch with wood burning fireplace. The second story features a large loft with additional bedrooms each with their own bathroom. Existing plans call for a separate access to one of the second floor office/bedrooms. Plenty of time to add your personal touches to the build process of this custom home. Only a 5 minute drive to drop your boat or personal watercraft in at Beatty's Ford Access.
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $980,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
I was driving over my favorite spot on my favorite bridge at my favorite time of day, heading into the heart of one of my favorite towns, Moor…
- Updated
The Mooresville Police Department arrested two people and a warrant was issued for a juvenile in connection with the shooting death of a man at Magla Park.
- Updated
The Mooresville Police Department identified the man killed in Magla Park on Wednesday as Jacob Dean Koury, 23, of Cornelius.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 5-11. Li…
While much of the nation pushes toward resuming normal operations, local healthcare leaders are joining together to make a plea: This pandemic…
- Updated
Kimberly Morse was rewarded by the American Red Cross for saving the life of a Lake Norman High School student three years ago.
The Mooresville Golf Club Championship was held last weekend.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 28-Aug. 4. For more information regarding specific plo…
One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night at Magla Park, according to the town of Mooresville.
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 1-7.