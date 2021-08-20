4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $980,000

To be built beautiful custom home by Legacy Builders of the Carolinas, a division of WHC Construction. This modern farmhouse plan is a warm mix of function and style. This home features 4 bedrooms with 4 full baths and 1 half bath. The open floor plan has a large family room with gas fireplace, kitchen with walk-in pantry and large island. Off of the kitchen is a spacious dinning room. The main floor also includes the master bedroom and bath with walk-in closet, and a full size laundry room. Sliding glass doors lead to a huge screened in porch with wood burning fireplace. The second story features a large loft with additional bedrooms each with their own bathroom. Existing plans call for a separate access to one of the second floor office/bedrooms. Plenty of time to add your personal touches to the build process of this custom home. Only a 5 minute drive to drop your boat or personal watercraft in at Beatty's Ford Access.