 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $995,000

4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $995,000

4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $995,000

Impressive builder owned custom home situated on a private 2+ acre home site. Expect to be "wowed" with the stunning craftsmanship. True gourmet kitchen, coffered ceiling in great room, barrel ceiling in keeping room off the kitchen, two stone fireplaces with custom built-in bookshelves. Master bedroom features triple trey, lighted ceiling with french doors to additional living space perfect for office, workout room or nursery. 2nd level boasts an additional spacious bedroom features adorable custom loft/play space. Huge bonus/recreation room with wet bar, french doors to study, and separate work out room. Screened in porch, spacious deck with pergola and brick oven. Half court basketball court. Desirable Denver location with privacy in prestigious gated subdivision.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), July 29-Aug. 4
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), July 29-Aug. 4

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 29-Aug. 4. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $89,000

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $89,000

Awesome investment opportunity! This hidden gem has unlimited potential! Walking distance to the Civic Center, Swimming Pool, minutes to Downt…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics